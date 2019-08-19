A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Mark J. Thatcher, 60, Brownsburg, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home....

Mark Thatcher

1959 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019
Lois Jean Williamson

Lois Jean Williamson, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home. Born April 16, 1935, in...

Lois Williamson

1935 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019
Mabel Lucille Lucy Huskey

Mabel Lucille "Lucy" (Gillespie) Huskey, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Bloom at...

Mabel Huskey

1930 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019

Nancy Pierce, 61, Greentown, passed away Saturday at 9:10 p.m. in Wellbrooke of Kokomo. Arrangements are pending at...

Nancy Pierce

Published on August 19, 2019
Shirley Ann Baker

Shirley Ann Baker, 84, Kokomo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Gary,...

Shirley Baker

1934 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019

Shirley Baker, 82, of Kokomo passed away Sunday morning Aug. 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Shirley & Stout...

Shirley Baker

Published on August 19, 2019
Lyle Wayne Brock Jr.

Lyle Wayne Brock Jr., 77, of Kokomo passed away at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Ascension St. Vincent,...

Lyle Brock Jr.

1942 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019
Alvin Small Jr.

Alvin Small Jr., 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. Alvin was born in Blytheville,...

Alvin Small Jr.

1939 - 2019

Published on August 19, 2019

Donald R. Davis, 63, of Kokomo passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24,...

Donald Davis

Published on August 18, 2019
Christine L. Keith Johnson, 86, Kokomo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. She was born June 27, 1933, in Nashville,...

Christine Keith Johnson

1933 - 2019

Published on August 18, 2019
George William Durham Sr.

George "Bill" William Durham Sr., 76, of Kokomo, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at Community Howard Regional Health....

George Durham Sr.

1942 - 2019

Published on August 17, 2019
Shirley Baker

Sweet Tranquility Basket was purchased for the family of Shirley Ann Baker by Jeffrey Springer.  ...

Nancy Pierce

Sorry for loss

Harold Rutherford

Phillis & Family, So sorry about the loss of Harold. He was blessed with a good life and loving family. Thought and prayers are with all of you...

Jesse Fivecoate

Ed was a kind, funny Christian gentleman and I am proud to have had him as my cousin. I know he will rest in peace in heaven with his beloved Sue.

Christine Keith Johnson

As Christine’s granddaughter, our family thanks each of you for your love and prayers.

John Hunt II

RIH, John! Condolences to family and friends.

